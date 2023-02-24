DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $126.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

