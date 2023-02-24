eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 24th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

eBay has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. eBay has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

EBAY stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

