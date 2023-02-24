EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.98.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDRVF stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.