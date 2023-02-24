Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $60.48 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

