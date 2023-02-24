ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock opened at €13.36 ($14.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.95 and its 200-day moving average is €13.00. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 12 month high of €14.94 ($15.89).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

