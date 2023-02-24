ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

ENI Stock Performance

ETR ENI opened at €13.36 ($14.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of €14.94 ($15.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

