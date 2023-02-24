Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $333,199,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 12.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,770,000 after acquiring an additional 247,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enovis by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 26.4% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 301,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $57.62 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Enovis

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $60,780.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.