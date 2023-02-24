Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 405.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ESS opened at $232.24 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.35.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

