Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,959 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Splunk worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

