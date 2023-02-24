Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.80 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

