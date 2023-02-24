Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.15 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Teradyne worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.2 %

TER stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

