Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,978 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

