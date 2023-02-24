Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

