Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $67.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

