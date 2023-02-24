Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,542 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of TLK opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

