Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Repligen worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.6% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Repligen by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Repligen Stock Up 8.0 %

RGEN stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile



Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

