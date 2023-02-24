Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

