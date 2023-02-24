Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.56.

NYSE ENV opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

