Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,505,000. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,877 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

