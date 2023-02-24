Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.
Shares of EQX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
