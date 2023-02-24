Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $127.02.

