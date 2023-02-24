Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,713 VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $551,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

