Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,713 VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $551,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.