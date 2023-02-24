Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,572 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,031,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,398,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,284 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,203,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.