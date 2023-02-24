Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.