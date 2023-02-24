Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $131.58 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 157.28%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.