Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $158.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

