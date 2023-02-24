Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.69.
Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
