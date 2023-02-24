Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.69.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

About Farfetch

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,123,000 after acquiring an additional 562,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,800 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.