Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $93,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fastenal by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 502,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after buying an additional 156,914 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

