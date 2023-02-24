Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

