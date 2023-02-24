First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,663 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 181,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

