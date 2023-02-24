Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.91.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Insider Activity at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.