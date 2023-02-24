Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Northland Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.91.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $55,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

