Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.06%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Fluor by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 46,479 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

