freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €23.49 ($24.99) on Thursday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($35.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of €21.92 and a 200-day moving average of €21.23.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

