freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €23.49 ($24.99) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($35.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.23.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

