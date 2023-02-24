Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $1.90 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.10 to $1.90 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Shares of GAU stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.78.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
