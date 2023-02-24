Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $1.90 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.10 to $1.90 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

