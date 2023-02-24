Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 3.2 %

GRMN stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.