Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.