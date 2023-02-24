General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $82.94 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

