Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23. Gentherm has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $87.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

About Gentherm

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

