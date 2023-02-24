Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Down 14.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) fell 14.4% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $62.64. 31,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 114,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.
The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.
Institutional Trading of Gentherm
Gentherm Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Further Reading
