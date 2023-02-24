Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 5,962 shares.The stock last traded at $1.89 and had previously closed at $1.83.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento alerts:

Institutional Trading of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Company Profile

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.