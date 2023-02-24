GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 731,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,305,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
