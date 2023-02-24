Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Down 3.1 %

Glaukos stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glaukos Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,135,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $72,590,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.