Glenn Kelman Purchases 35,335 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Redfin Trading Down 5.3 %

Redfin stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redfin Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

