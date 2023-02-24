Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.48. Global-e Online shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 370,258 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

