Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $169.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.61. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.