Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.11.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Globant Stock Performance
NYSE GLOB opened at $169.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.61. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
