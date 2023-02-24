Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 83.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $120.48 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

