Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMED. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

