Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.86.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,241.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.23. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $89.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $846,165.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,792,130. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,781,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

