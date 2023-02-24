Head-To-Head Comparison: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) versus Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.03, suggesting that its share price is 1,803% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -201.77, suggesting that its share price is 20,277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Britannia Bulk and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TORM $619.50 million 4.51 -$42.09 million $3.96 8.66

Profitability

Britannia Bulk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TORM.

This table compares Britannia Bulk and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A TORM 27.50% 27.36% 13.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Britannia Bulk and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 2 0 3.00

TORM has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TORM beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

(Get Rating)

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

